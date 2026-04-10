Union minister Puri meets Qatar energy minister amid Israel-Iran conflict

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri arrived in Doha on Friday for a two-day official visit. The visit is aimed at strengthening India-Qatar ties, especially in the energy sector, ANI reported. During his stay, Puri met Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy.

Diplomatic gesture Puri conveys PM Modi's greetings to Qatar Amir Puri also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings and message of solidarity to the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The minister recalled two phone calls between PM Modi and the Amir in March 2026, after the conflict broke out. During these calls, both leaders stressed the need for peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy.

Meeting agenda Meeting focused on strengthening India-Qatar ties The meeting between Puri and Al-Kaabi focused on all aspects of the strategic relationship between India and Qatar. This included high-level engagements, trade, investment, energy, culture, and people-to-people ties. The ministers expressed hope for an early return to peace in the region while emphasizing the strengthening of bilateral relations even further.

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Energy assurance Qatar committed to being reliable energy supplier Al-Kaabi reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to be a reliable energy supplier and his willingness to strengthen cooperation with India. Both ministers welcomed the two-week ceasefire agreed on April 8, stressing its importance in ending disruptions in global energy supplies. They emphasized the need for unimpeded freedom of navigation and commerce to maintain supply chains.

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