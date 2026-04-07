'Don't use trains for next 12 hours': Israel warns Iranians 

The Israeli military has issued an urgent warning to civilians in Iran , asking them to avoid trains and railway lines for the next 12 hours. The advisory was posted on Tuesday on its Persian-language account on X. "For the sake of your security, we kindly request that from this moment until 21:00 Iran time, you refrain from using and traveling by train throughout Iran," the post read. "Your presence on trains and near railway lines endangers your life."

Escalating conflict Advisory comes after US-Israel airstrikes in Iran The advisory comes after the United States and Israel carried out airstrikes in Iran, which reportedly destroyed a synagogue in Tehran. The Rafi-Nia Synagogue was "completely destroyed" in the attacks, according to Iranian media reports. Three people were also killed in Lebanon after two US-made GBU-39 bombs crashed through the roof of a building.

Iranian response Iran rejects ceasefire proposal Iran has rejected a United States-backed ceasefire proposal and put forth its own 10-point peace plan. The 10-point plan includes guarantees that Iran will not be attacked again and a permanent end to the war. It also demands ending Israeli strikes in Lebanon, lifting sanctions on Iran, and all regional fighting against Iranian allies. In return, Iran would open the Strait of Hormuz but impose a fee of $2 million per ship, sharing these fees with Oman.

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