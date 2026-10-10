Donald Trump backs executing Nidal Hasan but unsure about livestream
Donald Trump says he supports executing Nidal Hasan, the man behind the 2009 Fort Hood shooting that killed 13 people.
But he's not sure about live-streaming it, saying, "I really don't care how he goes, as long as he goes."
The idea of broadcasting the December 3 execution has stirred up criticism from both Republicans and Democrats.
Pentagon Hasan livestream plan draws criticism
The Pentagon's proposal to live-stream Hasan's execution is facing heat from both sides of Congress, with lawmakers warning it feels too much like what extremists do.
Human rights groups have criticized it over concerns about publicly displaying an execution, and the U.N. has called it a violation of torture rules.
Meanwhile, TikTok reminded everyone that violent content is banned on its platform but hasn't weighed in directly on this case.