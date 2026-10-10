Donald Trump names Katie Zacharia new White House press secretary
World
Donald Trump has named Katie Zacharia as his new White House press secretary, stepping in after Karoline Leavitt's departure in August.
Trump called out Zacharia's "unblemished record of support" and strong media skills.
Before this, she worked as a senior communications adviser at Trump Media & Technology Group.
Zacharia to lead White House messaging
Zacharia, who is also an attorney, brings experience from conservative group Fix California and regular appearances on Fox News and Newsmax.
With midterm elections coming up and Trump's approval rating sitting at 32%, she will be leading the charge on public messaging, something she says she looks forward to handling effectively as the administration faces big political challenges ahead.