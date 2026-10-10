Donald Trump says he can end U.S.-Iran conflict 'very soon'
World
At a rally in Syracuse, Donald Trump claimed he could wrap up the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict "very soon."
He said the US has weakened Iran's military and promised to stop it from getting nuclear weapons, stressing that a quick resolution is.
Trump faults Obama over Iran deals
Trump criticized previous administrations, especially Obama, for deals with Iran that he says failed to curb its nuclear ambitions.
He pointed to the recent oil deal with Russia and past US strikes on Iran as examples of tough action.
Even with changes in Iran's leadership making talks tricky, Trump sounded confident: he believes he can keep Iran non-nuclear and bring the tensions down.