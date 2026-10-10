Donald Trump says he deserves Nobel for India Pakistan ceasefire
World
US President Donald Trump is back in the spotlight, saying he played a key role in the recent India-Pakistan ceasefire and deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for it.
He even mentioned letters from leaders of the countries involved, and questioned why Navi Pillay got the award instead, claiming his efforts were bigger.
Pakistan backs Trump, India denies help
India isn't having it. It has clearly stated that the ceasefire happened through direct talks between its military leaders, not outside help.
Meanwhile, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has openly backed Trump's Nobel nomination, crediting him for helping ease tensions.
So while Trump gets a thumbs-up from Islamabad, New Delhi insists it handled things itself.