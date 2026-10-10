Donald Trump says Houthi attacks on Saudi airports 'not good'
US President Donald Trump has spoken out against the recent Houthi attacks on Saudi airports, calling them "not a good thing."
These strikes have ramped up tensions in the Yemen conflict and made people worry about flying safely in the region.
Trump's comments came when he was asked by reporters at the White House about the attacks, underlining how serious things have gotten.
Houthi rebels kill 3 in Riyadh
On October 8, 2026, Houthi rebels hit King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, killing three people (including a Saudia pilot) and injuring several others.
Airports in Najran and Khamis Mushait were also targeted, with more casualties reported.
Because of these security threats, major airlines like Lufthansa and Indian carriers have paused flights to Riyadh, making travel in the area even tougher right now.