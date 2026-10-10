Donald Trump takes suit against Hillary Clinton to Supreme Court
World
Donald Trump is taking his legal battle with Hillary Clinton and others all the way to the Supreme Court. He claims they conspired to falsely tie his 2016 campaign to Russia.
Earlier, lower courts threw out the case as frivolous and imposed nearly $1 million in sanctions against Trump and his lawyer.
Trump case could reshape political lawsuits
Trump's team says their lawsuit deserves another look, arguing that punishing legal action like this could hurt future political advocates.
If the Supreme Court agrees to hear it, the decision could shape how similar cases are handled for politicians moving forward.