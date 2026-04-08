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Home / News / World News / Pakistan PM accused of copy-pasting US's message on Iran war     
Pakistan PM accused of copy-pasting US's message on Iran war     
The draft line was later removed

Pakistan PM accused of copy-pasting US's message on Iran war     

By Chanshimla Varah
Apr 08, 2026
11:32 am
What's the story

An error in a social media post by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has revealed a potentially embarrassing truth about the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran. The draft of a post by Sharif was revealed online on X (formerly Twitter) before President Donald Trump confirmed a ceasefire with Iran. In the post, he requested President Trump to extend the deadline for two weeks.

Ceasefire request

Original post requested 2-week ceasefire extension

"To allow diplomacy to run its course...Pakistan, in all sincerity, requests the Iranian brothers to open Strait of Hormuz for a corresponding period of two weeks as a goodwill gesture," he wrote. However, social media users quickly shifted their attention to the tweet's "edit history." A click on the option showed what appears to be an earlier version of the post with an additional line: "Draft - Pakistan's PM Message on X."

Twitter Post

Check out original tweet here

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Ceasefire announcement

Trump's 2-week ceasefire announcement

The post was soon edited and the line mentioning it was a draft was removed. This led to speculation that Sharif might have copied and pasted a message from Trump's team without realizing it. Reporter Ryan Grim of independent news account Drop Site suggested that Sharif "originally copied and pasted everything he was sent," pointing out that his staff would not call him "Pakistan's PM."

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Authorship speculation

Speculation about who wrote Sharif's post

Another user wrote, "Looks like Trump wants to TACO but doesn't want to look like he initiated it. So he drafted this message for Pakistan's PM to deliver...but somebody left the 'Draft - Pakistan's PM Message on X' in." After this tweet, Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday, saying he would suspend bombing and attacks for two weeks after talks with Sharif and Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir.

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