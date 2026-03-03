LOADING...
Iranian drones hit US Embassy in Riyadh; Trump vows retaliation 
The Saudi Defense Ministry also confirmed the attack

By Snehil Singh
Mar 03, 2026
06:47 am
What's the story

The United States Department of State has confirmed that two drones attacked the US embassy in Riyadh. The news was first reported by Reuters, which added that there was a fire on the embassy compound in Riyadh, and the sound of a blast was heard. The Saudi Defense Ministry also described the attack as causing "limited fire," resulting in "minor damages."

Initial reports

Drones suspected to be Iranian, no reports of injury

According to The Wall Street Journal, which cited the State Department, the embassy was "struck by two UAVs that hit the roof and the perimeter of the chancery." Meanwhile, CNN reported that they were "suspected Iranian drones." It added, quoting a source, that there were no immediate reports of injury. Up until now, no group has taken responsibility for it.

Twitter Post

Visuals of US Embassy in Riyadh 

US response

Trump warns, 'you'll find out...'

The attack has caused US President Donald Trump to issue a warning, saying, "You'll find out what the retaliation will be." After the attack, the US Embassy advised American citizens in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dhahran to "shelter in place" and avoid visiting the embassy until further notice. The sharp escalation in hostilities has now entered its fourth day.

