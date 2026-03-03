Iranian drones hit US Embassy in Riyadh; Trump vows retaliation
The United States Department of State has confirmed that two drones attacked the US embassy in Riyadh. The news was first reported by Reuters, which added that there was a fire on the embassy compound in Riyadh, and the sound of a blast was heard. The Saudi Defense Ministry also described the attack as causing "limited fire," resulting in "minor damages."
Initial reports
Drones suspected to be Iranian, no reports of injury
According to The Wall Street Journal, which cited the State Department, the embassy was "struck by two UAVs that hit the roof and the perimeter of the chancery." Meanwhile, CNN reported that they were "suspected Iranian drones." It added, quoting a source, that there were no immediate reports of injury. Up until now, no group has taken responsibility for it.
Twitter Post
Visuals of US Embassy in Riyadh
JUST IN: Smoke rises from the US embassy in Riyadh following a large explosion. pic.twitter.com/QnSONJ9dA3— Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) March 3, 2026
US response
Trump warns, 'you'll find out...'
The attack has caused US President Donald Trump to issue a warning, saying, "You'll find out what the retaliation will be." After the attack, the US Embassy advised American citizens in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dhahran to "shelter in place" and avoid visiting the embassy until further notice. The sharp escalation in hostilities has now entered its fourth day.