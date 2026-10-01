Eight close US allies criticize Trump's ICC sanctions, defend court
World
In a rare moment of unity, eight close US allies, including Japan, Canada, the UK and Germany, have openly criticized President Trump's new sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC).
Their joint statement makes it clear: they still back the ICC's independence and its work investigating serious crimes like genocide and war crimes.
Trump's sanctions spark ICC accountability concerns
Trump's sanctions move has sparked concerns about whether the ICC can keep holding individuals accountable.
While European leaders say they regret Washington's decision and will keep supporting the court, others, like Israel's prime minister, Netanyahu, are cheering it on.