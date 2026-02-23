Who is El Mencho's daughter Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez
What's the story
The death of Mexican drug lord El Mencho has raised questions about who will take over the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). One possible successor is his daughter, Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez. Born in San Francisco, California, she holds dual citizenship and was educated in Guadalajara. In February 2020, she was arrested in Washington, DC on charges related to CJNG activities but was released early from a 30-month sentence after serving 25 months.
Succession candidates
Other possible successors and recent violence
Apart from Jessica, other possible successors to El Mencho include his stepson, Juan Carlos Valencia Gonzalez, and Gonzalo Mendoza Gaytan, known as "El Sapo." The CJNG's violence has escalated since El Mencho's death, with members blocking streets and setting vehicles ablaze. Supermarkets and bank branches were also targeted in the unrest. Mexican authorities have called for calm amid the turmoil.
Family troubles
Family members' legal troubles and CJNG's criminal empire
El Mencho's wife, Rosalinda Gonzalez Valencia, has also been arrested multiple times. She was last detained in November 2021 and is currently maintaining a low profile. Their son, Ruben Oseguera Gonzalez, is serving a life sentence in a US federal prison. The CJNG is known for its extreme violence and drug trafficking operations across Mexico and the United States.