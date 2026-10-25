'Starlink shouldn't be...to kill people': Musk confirms reducing speed
What's the story
Elon Musk confirmed that his company, SpaceX, reduced the speed of its Starlink satellite internet service in Ukraine. The confirmation came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that access to Starlink and Starshield satellite links had been restored to their original speeds. The restoration of services was crucial for Ukraine's front-line logistics and defense against Russian drones. However, Musk emphasized that using Starlink "for offensive drone strikes to kill people has never been allowed, nor should it be."
Service violation
Musk defends SpaceX's role in Ukraine
In a post on X, Musk accused the Ukrainian military of violating Starlink's terms by using the service for offensive drone strikes.
However, he was firm in maintaining that changes to Starshield, the military-grade version of Starlink, were controlled by the US government and defended SpaceX's role in strengthening Ukraine's defenses since Russia's invasion in February 2022.
Diplomatic efforts
Russia, Ukraine agree to resume 3-way negotiations next month
The restoration of services came after a new US diplomatic push to end the war. Russia agreed to resume three-way negotiations with Washington and Kyiv next month.
Kyiv and Moscow also agreed to a localized ceasefire brokered by First Lady Melania Trump around Oleshky, Ukraine's southern Kherson region.
Ukraine's Defense Minister credited direct dialogue and Zelenskyy's diplomacy with Washington for the outcome.
Counterattacks
In retaliation, Ukrainian forces have targeted Russian cities
Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have targeted Russian cities in retaliation for a missile attack on Lozova that killed one and injured two others.
Ukrainian forces hit a chemical plant in Tolyatti and an electronics plant in Oryol, killing three people.
Drones also reached Russia's Omsk region, more than 2,000km from Ukraine's border.
Moscow-installed authorities reported power blackouts across Crimea after the attacks.