Elon Musk calls Mukesh Ambani 'Prime Minister' alleging Starlink blockage
World
Elon Musk just threw some shade at Mukesh Ambani, jokingly calling him "Prime Minister" in a tweet.
Musk claims Ambani is blocking Starlink from entering India's satellite internet market, arguing that Starlink could bring better internet to remote areas, help students and small businesses, and keep people connected during disasters.
India denies favoritism, says firms licensed
The Indian government says there's no favoritism here. Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia insists that Starlink, Jio, and OneWeb all have the needed licenses.
The government is still figuring out fair pricing for satellite spectrum to keep things competitive.
For context, Musk has criticized India's slow approval process; he's called it "overly complex" before.