Elon Musk praises Reliance Industries as Marco Rubio visits India
Elon Musk has dialed back his earlier criticism of Reliance Industries and is now giving it a nod of appreciation on X (formerly Twitter).
This comes as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visits India, including a stop at Mukesh Ambani's Jamnagar refinery.
Reliance responded by saying it welcomes competition from Starlink and others but is firmly sticking to Indian regulations.
Starlink readies India expansion after approvals
Starlink says it's ready to boost high-speed internet across India, highlighting its years of groundwork and regulatory approvals.
The satellite internet race is getting crowded with Reliance Jio, Starlink, and Eutelsat OneWeb all aiming to connect remote areas.
All this is happening as India's tech scene navigates global politics, the trade deal, and threat of tariffs over buying Russian oil, making things interesting for anyone following the future of connectivity here.