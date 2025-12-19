EU agrees €90bn loan for Ukraine

European Union (EU) leaders have approved a €90 billion ($96 billion) loan for Ukraine . The financial package is intended to help Kyiv address its budget shortfalls through 2026-27. However, the proposal to use frozen Russian assets to fund this loan was not agreed upon by all member states. The decision came after lengthy negotiations at a summit in Brussels amid US President Donald Trump pushes for a quick deal to end Russia's war.

Funding disagreement Frozen Russian assets proposal fails to gain consensus Initially, EU leaders considered tapping into around €200 billion of Russian central bank assets frozen in the EU. However, Belgium's insistence on guarantees for sharing liability led to the proposal being dropped. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had strongly advocated for this plan but acknowledged that the final decision on the loan "sends a clear signal" to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Financial relief EU loan aims to address Ukraine's financial needs The EU estimates that Ukraine will need an additional €135 billion ($159 billion) over the next two years, with a cash crunch expected to begin in April. It has been suggested that Ukraine would only need to repay the loan once Moscow pays for damages caused by its war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had earlier pushed for using frozen Russian assets to fund the loan, calling it "moral," "fair," and "legal."