EU sanctions 3 Indian firms over alleged Russian military links 

The European Union (EU) has imposed sanctions on three Indian companies, along with 42 others from different countries, for their alleged links to Russia's military. The move is part of the EU's 19th round of sanctions aimed at increasing economic pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine . The three Indian firms are Aerotrust Aviation Private Limited, Ascend Aviation India Private Limited, and Shree Enterprises.

Sanction details Firms 'directly supporting' Russia's military, says European Council The European Council has accused these firms of "directly supporting" Russia's military and industrial complex by enabling the circumvention of export restrictions on sensitive technologies. These include computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools, microelectronics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and other advanced components used in Russia's weapons systems. "Seventeen of these entities are located in third countries other than Russia," it said.

Export restrictions Sanctioned firms to face tighter export rules The EU has said that all sanctioned firms will now face tighter export rules for dual-use goods, which can be used for both civilian and military purposes. "These entities will be subject to tighter export restrictions with regard to dual-use goods, as well as items which might generally contribute to the technological enhancement of Russia's defense sector," the statement read.