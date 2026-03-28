Ex-Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli arrested over 2025 youth protests

Former Prime Minister of Nepal , KP Sharma Oli, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the September 2025 Gen Z protests. The arrest was made at his residence in Gundu, Bhaktapur. His former Home Minister, Ramesh Lekhak, was also taken into custody from Suryabinayak around 5:00am the same day. The arrests came a day after Balendra Shah took oath as Nepal's new Prime Minister.

Twitter Post Former Nepal PM Oli taken into custody #WATCH | Former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli taken into custody from his residence in Gundu, Bhaktapur, by Nepal Police.



According to the Kathmandu Post, "he has been arrested in connection with a culpable homicide-related case linked to the alleged suppression of the… pic.twitter.com/S0zrAmPUFV — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2026

Legal proceedings Gauri Bahadur Karki commission recommended charges The arrests were made after a formal complaint by the home ministry and an investigation that led to arrest warrants. The action was taken to implement the recommendations of a commission headed by former Special Court judge Gauri Bahadur Karki, Kathmandu Post reported. The commission recommended charging Oli and Lekhak under Sections 181 and 182 of Nepal's National Penal Code for criminal negligence, which could lead to a maximum 10-year prison sentence.

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Report findings Report blames negligence for minors' deaths The commission's report highlighted that "no effort was made to stop or control the firing and, due to their negligent conduct, even minors lost their lives." It also recommended legal action against several other officials for their negligence. Senior police officials were also recommended formal reprimands, which could impact their future promotions. The violent crackdown on youth-led protests was attributed to criminal negligence and recklessness by authorities who failed to act on prior intelligence warnings about possible escalation.

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Protest aftermath Gen Z protests killed over 70 The Gen Z protests, which began over a brief social media ban, turned into a nationwide uprising over economic hardships. The unrest resulted in the deaths of 77 people, including 19 young people, and the destruction of property worth billions. It also led to the collapse of Oli's government, even as the country's parliament and important government offices were set ablaze. Oli maintains that he has been arrested "vindictively," and added, "I will fight the legal battle."