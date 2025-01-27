Florida man arrested for threatening to assassinate President Trump
What's the story
A 46-year-old West Palm Beach, Florida man has been arrested for allegedly issuing threats against United States President Donald Trump.
The suspect, identified as Shannon Depararro Atkins, was arrested on January 24 after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) received a tip on January 19.
Atkins allegedly posted threatening messages on Facebook targeting Trump.
Threat details
Atkins's Facebook posts called for Trump's assassination
Atkins's Facebook posts featured photos of Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, Martin Luther King Jr., and Trump with the caption "Unfortunately, one is still alive."
Another post described Trump's inauguration day as a "Day of Mourning for USA," with the plea "Bullets, please. Jesus! Save America."
In another message, Atkins wrote that he wanted someone to assassinate the president.
Arrest details
Atkins arrested near home, found in possession of cocaine
Atkins was arrested by police near his West Palm Beach home as per reports. When he was arrested, he was in possession of cocaine.
During a later interview with authorities, Atkins admitted to writing the threatening posts against Trump.
He has since been taken to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Main Detention Center.
Legal proceedings
Atkins faces multiple charges, court orders no contact with Trump
Atkins now faces multiple charges, including a second-degree felony for issuing written or electronic threats and possession of cocaine.
A court has also issued an order prohibiting Atkins from having any contact with Trump or his family.
The court has restricted his access to weapons and the internet.
The US Secret Service has been informed about Atkins's threats and is deciding whether to file federal charges against him.