Brazilians deported from US arrive home in handcuffs, shackles
What's the story
A group of Brazilian immigrants, recently deported from the United States, returned to their home country handcuffed and shackled at the ankles.
The 88 passengers on the flight reportedly complained that they were denied access to washrooms and not given water during the journey.
The incident has sparked outrage across Latin America, a region already facing the brunt of US President Donald Trump's strict anti-immigration policies.
Flight diversion
Deportation flight makes unscheduled stop, sparks controversy
The deportation flight, which was scheduled to land in Belo Horizonte, was redirected to Manaus due to technical problems.
When it reached Manaus, Brazilian authorities ordered US officials to "immediately remove the handcuffs," according to Brazil's Justice Ministry.
Justice Minister Ricardo Lewandowski apprised President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of "the flagrant disregard for the fundamental rights of Brazilian citizens."
Passenger accounts
Deportees recount 'nightmare' experience on flight
Edgar Da Silva Moura, a 31-year-old computer technician who was deported after spending seven months in US detention, shared his ordeal on the plane.
"On the plane, they didn't give us water. We were tied hands and feet, and they wouldn't even let us go to the bathroom," he told AFP.
Another passenger, Luis Antonio Rodrigues Santos, said they endured "four hours without air conditioning," which affected those with respiratory issues.
Diplomatic response
Brazil seeks clarification from US over 'degrading treatment'
In the wake of the incident, Brazil's foreign ministry said it would seek clarification from Washington over the "degrading treatment of passengers on the flight."
A government source told AFP that this deportation flight was a result of a 2017 bilateral agreement, not recent immigration orders by Trump.
Brazil's Minister of Human Rights, Macae Evaristo, also said children with autism were among those on board.
Presidential intervention
Brazilian President orders safe transport for deportees
Upon learning of the situation, President Lula ordered a Brazilian Air Force aircraft to safely transport the Brazilians to their final destination.
The move was aimed at ensuring that they could complete their journey with "dignity and safety" according to the justice ministry.
The incident comes amid the intensification by the Trump administration of its crackdown on immigration, including mass deportations and reinstating policies like "Remain in Mexico."