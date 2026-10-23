France to deploy 70,000 police personnel for cost-of-living protests
What's the story
France is deploying around 70,000 police officers across the country on Saturday in anticipation of renewed violence during cost-of-living protests, PTI reported. The move comes after last week's demonstrations turned violent with fires, attacks on public buildings, looting and clashes with police. French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez announced the deployment at a news conference where he also warned of "legal consequences" for those involved in violence.
Cultural impact
Major museums in Paris to remain closed
In light of the unrest, several major museums in Paris, including the Louvre, Orsay, and Picasso museums, will remain closed.
The Culture Ministry has ordered all institutions to ensure visitor safety and protect artworks.
Art Basel Paris also canceled its weekend program over security concerns after opening to the public on Friday.
Protest focus
Protests fueled by anger over rising living costs
The protests are being fueled by anger over rising living costs and public services. They started at a high school in Creteil over staff shortages and poor facilities, spreading nationwide with demonstrations reflecting wider grievances.
According to Bloomberg, French President Emmanuel Macron has restricted protests to trade union-organized events only, with local authorities imposing additional restrictions such as curfews in cities like Lyon and Marseille.
Business impact
Businesses brace for disruptions
Businesses are bracing for more disruptions, with some luxury boutiques in Paris boarding up windows and hiring additional security.
The planned demonstrations are seen as a second round of protests against living costs and public services.
However, these restrictions have attracted criticism from the political left, with lawmaker Manon Aubry of France Unbowed calling them a historic attack on the right to protest.
Legal proceedings
Authorities investigating last weekend's violence
Authorities are still investigating last weekend's violence, with nearly 500 people identified and arrested.
Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said 174 of the 2,500 arrested since last weekend have been remanded in custody, while more than 900 were being prosecuted, The Guardian reported.
Meanwhile, the Bloomberg report stated that the deployment will involve 20% more police personnel than the previous Saturday.