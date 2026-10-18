France erupts: 550,000 protest living costs, public services crisis
What's the story
Protests in France have turned violent as demonstrators took to the streets against rising living costs and deteriorating public services. The unrest has spread across several cities. Approximately 550,000 individuals participated in demonstrations throughout France, with 110,000 in Paris, according to Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, although organizers pegged the turnout to be even greater. The protests were initially sparked by student-led rallies over poor school conditions but have now morphed into a larger movement involving trade unions and other groups.
Escalating unrest
More than 1,200 arrests across France
The protests turned violent on Saturday with protesters setting fires in the streets and clashing with riot police.
In Paris alone, 110,000 people participated in the demonstrations. More than 1,200 people were arrested across France as clashes intensified.
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu confirmed that 150 police officers were injured during these confrontations.
Damage and injuries
Widespread destruction and looting
The protests have led to widespread destruction, with shops looted and businesses vandalized. A Louis Vuitton store in Bordeaux was ransacked while an Apple store in Lille was broken into.
In Paris, clothing and food stores were targeted. The unrest has also left serious injuries among protesters, including a young man who had "had his hand blown off by a grenade."
Presidential response
Macron condemns violence, promises legal action
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the violence and promised legal action against those responsible for arson, looting and attacks on public buildings.
He described the actions of some protesters as "sowers of chaos" for disrupting peaceful demonstrations.
The unrest has also put police tactics under scrutiny, with investigations launched into allegations of police violence.
Underlying issues
Protests highlight discontent over secondary schools
The protests have highlighted discontent over France's secondary schools or lycées, which cater to students aged 15-18.
Hundreds of thousands of students have protested over staff shortages and poor facilities.
The movement has also attracted support from trade union members and others unhappy with rising living costs.
Education Minister Edouard Geffray promised additional supply teachers, but demonstrations continue to intensify.
Election impact
Unrest exposes political divisions ahead of presidential election
The unrest has also intensified political divisions ahead of next year's presidential election.
Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon are among the prominent figures in the political contest.
Le Pen accused the far left of exploiting legitimate demands while Mélenchon condemned police violence and looting.
The protests have brought together people with different grievances but a shared frustration over what they see as the government's failure to deliver social and political change.