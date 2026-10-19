France protests: PM calls for localized curfews to curb rioting
What's the story
France's PM Sebastien Lecornu has called for "very limited" and "localized" curfews in cities to prevent further rioting and looting. The announcement comes after a weekend of violence across the country that saw city halls, public buildings, and hundreds of businesses being targeted. Speaking after an emergency meeting with government officials, Lecornu said "despite scenes of severe violence and extensive property damage, no one was killed, and that is a miracle" as he defended the police's response to the violence.
Resignation
Interior minister offers resignation, Macron asks him to stay
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez offered his resignation over the weekend's violence, but President Emmanuel Macron asked him to stay.
Macron stressed the need for continued leadership in law enforcement during this crisis.
He also ordered Nunez to ensure transparency about planning and intelligence failures that led to the violence and called for new policing tactics on the ground as soon as possible.
Arrests
Unrest has seen over 2,400 people arrested across France
The unrest has seen more than 2,400 people arrested across France.
The disorder began last month with students protesting deplorable school conditions, but have since escalated to take in broader range of concerns.
On Sunday, rioters set fires to trash bins, bicycles and looted businesses in Paris, Lyon, Marseille and other cities, a day after major violence erupted on Saturday against rising living costs and poor conditions in schools.
In Limoges, the 19th-century City Hall was nearly destroyed by fire.
Travel warnings
European governments issue travel advisories for citizens visiting France
European governments have issued travel advisories for their citizens visiting France amid the unrest.
Italy advised its citizens to avoid large crowds and register their presence in France through a website or app.
Germany warned further riots could not be ruled out and urged citizens to follow police instructions.
The Czech Republic advised avoiding demonstrations and marches, while Poland advised avoiding areas where demonstrations were taking place.