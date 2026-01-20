France set to reject Trump's Peace Board; Canada won't pay

France has declined United States President Donald Trump's invitation to join his proposed "Board of Peace." The board was initially meant to oversee the reconstruction of war-torn Gaza. However, its charter appears to extend beyond just that territory. According to AFP, a source close to French President Emmanuel Macron said, "Its charter goes beyond the sole framework of Gaza."

Governance concerns France questions board's alignment with UN principles The source also raised concerns about the board's alignment with United Nations principles. They said it "raises major questions, particularly regarding respect for the principles and structure of the United Nations, which under no circumstances can be called into question." France is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and has stressed that international mechanisms cannot be bypassed.

Multilateralism pledge French Foreign Ministry reaffirms commitment to UN The French Foreign Ministry has also reiterated its commitment to the United Nations as "the keystone of effective multilateralism." The Ministry said it was reviewing the proposed legal framework of the board with international partners, raising concerns that the "project extends beyond the situation in Gaza." Despite rejecting Trump's invitation, France remains committed to a ceasefire in Gaza and a credible political horizon for Palestinians and Israelis.

Financial concerns Canada declines financial commitment for board membership Canada has also declined to pay for a seat on the Board of Peace. A government source said, "Canada will not pay for a seat on the board, nor has that been requested of Canada at this time." Initial media reports said the charter requires member countries to pay over $1 billion in cash within their first year for longer-term participation, although the White House has not explicitly confirmed the requisition.

