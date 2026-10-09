French students plan protests after police clashes, U.N. urges calm
French students are gearing up for more protests next week, following the U.N.'s call for calm after earlier clashes with police.
The movement kicked off in late September, with students blocking high school entrances to demand better teachers and facilities.
Allegations of heavy-handed police tactics have made headlines, prompting the U.N. to step in.
France to deploy 3,000 substitute teachers
After a student was hurt, the government suspended the use of the weapon at protests and said 3,000 substitute teachers would be deployed in the coming days to schools facing staff shortages.
Education Minister Edouard Geffray and Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu say they're working on a fix for problems like missing teachers and run-down classrooms, promising a plan by the end of October.
But students say it's not enough, and more walkouts are coming.