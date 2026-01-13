'Fully justified': Beijing reasserts Shaksgam Valley claim after India's objection
What's the story
China has reiterated its claim over the Shaksgam Valley in Jammu and Kashmir, which India claims as its territory. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning defended ongoing infrastructure projects in the area, calling them "beyond reproach," after India registered strong objections. She said, "The territory you mentioned belongs to China. It's fully justified for China to conduct infrastructure construction on its own territory."
Territorial dispute
India rejects 1963 China-Pakistan boundary agreement
On Friday, January 5, India strongly objected to China's construction activities in the Shaksgam Valley. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's position on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying it passes through territory under illegal occupation by Pakistan. "Shaksgam Valley is Indian territory. We have never recognized the so-called China-Pakistan 'Boundary Agreement' signed in 1963," Jaiswal said.
Sovereignty stance
India reserves right to protect its interests
Jaiswal reiterated India's position on the CPEC, saying it passes through Indian territory under illegal occupation by Pakistan. He emphasized India's sovereignty over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, stating this has been conveyed to Pakistani and Chinese authorities several times. The Ministry of External Affairs said India has consistently protested against attempts to change the status quo in the Shaksgam Valley. "We further reserve the right to take necessary measures to safeguard our interests," Jaiswal added.
CPEC controversy
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor's impact on Kashmir dispute
China has dismissed India's objections to the CPEC, calling it an economic cooperation initiative. Mao reiterated that the corridor is meant to promote local socio-economic development and improve livelihoods. She said, "The China-Pakistan boundary agreement and CPEC do not affect China's position on the Kashmir issue." Beijing believes this historical dispute should be resolved peacefully according to international norms and bilateral agreements.
Political criticism
Congress spokesperson questions BJP's response to China's actions
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate has alleged that China has claimed the Shaksgam Valley as its territory and is carrying out construction activities there under the CPEC. She asked how China intruded into the area after Ladakh and accused Beijing of audacity in expanding its presence. Shrinate also questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party's response, asking why leaders were meeting with China's Communist Party while such developments were taking place.