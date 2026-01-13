'Fully justified': Beijing reasserts Shaksgam Valley claim after India's objection

China has reiterated its claim over the Shaksgam Valley in Jammu and Kashmir , which India claims as its territory. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning defended ongoing infrastructure projects in the area, calling them "beyond reproach," after India registered strong objections. She said, "The territory you mentioned belongs to China. It's fully justified for China to conduct infrastructure construction on its own territory."

Territorial dispute India rejects 1963 China-Pakistan boundary agreement On Friday, January 5, India strongly objected to China's construction activities in the Shaksgam Valley. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's position on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying it passes through territory under illegal occupation by Pakistan. "Shaksgam Valley is Indian territory. We have never recognized the so-called China-Pakistan 'Boundary Agreement' signed in 1963," Jaiswal said.

Sovereignty stance India reserves right to protect its interests Jaiswal reiterated India's position on the CPEC, saying it passes through Indian territory under illegal occupation by Pakistan. He emphasized India's sovereignty over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, stating this has been conveyed to Pakistani and Chinese authorities several times. The Ministry of External Affairs said India has consistently protested against attempts to change the status quo in the Shaksgam Valley. "We further reserve the right to take necessary measures to safeguard our interests," Jaiswal added.

CPEC controversy China-Pakistan Economic Corridor's impact on Kashmir dispute China has dismissed India's objections to the CPEC, calling it an economic cooperation initiative. Mao reiterated that the corridor is meant to promote local socio-economic development and improve livelihoods. She said, "The China-Pakistan boundary agreement and CPEC do not affect China's position on the Kashmir issue." Beijing believes this historical dispute should be resolved peacefully according to international norms and bilateral agreements.