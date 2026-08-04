Global watchdogs raise concerns over violence in PoK
What's the story
International human rights and press freedom organizations have raised concerns over the ongoing violence in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Amnesty International highlighted excessive force used against protesters in Rawalakot, calling it a "disturbing" continuation of Pakistan's history of unlawful violence. The organization has demanded an independent investigation into these incidents and urged authorities to restore communication services for independent verification of the situation.
Media freedom
Detention of journalists
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has also expressed concern over the deteriorating press freedom situation in PoK.
The organization highlighted internet blackouts, telecommunications shutdowns, reporting restrictions, and the detention of journalists.
It specifically mentioned that independent journalist Razi Tahir and his colleague Muhammad Saif were reportedly taken by men in police uniforms from their office in Islamabad on August 1.
Journalist disappearance
Tahir, Saif must be acknowledged if in state custody: CPJ
The CPJ has demanded that Pakistani authorities acknowledge the detention of Tahir and Saif if they are in state custody.
The organization has also called for due process and immediate release if they are being arbitrarily detained.
Kashmiri journalist Raja Ikram, who was reportedly detained on August 1, has since been released.
Protest casualties
At least 80 deaths reported since July 27
The Human Rights Council of Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (HRC-PoJK) has reported at least 80 deaths in the ongoing protest movement.
The fatalities include 33 civilians before July 27 and 43 people killed since then across Rawalakot, Mirpur, and Muzaffarabad.
Four police personnel from Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir have also been killed.