Gotabaya Rajapaksa seeks Supreme Court protection from antiterrorism arrest
World
Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka's former president, is asking the Supreme Court to protect him from being arrested under antiterrorism laws.
This follows a rejected appeal earlier this month and comes as police investigate his possible links to the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings that killed nearly 270 people.
Rajapaksa faces travel ban, wife arrested
Rajapaksa has already been hit with a travel ban since June, while his lawyers argue there's no real reason for it.
Meanwhile, his family isn't faring much better: his wife was arrested over alleged misuse of public funds, and his nephew is facing corruption charges.
All this adds up to a tough legal battle ahead for the former president and those close to him.