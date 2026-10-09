Guangzhou South Railway Station handled 1 million passengers October 1
World
Guangzhou South Railway Station made history on October 1 by handling one million passengers in a single day, yes, you read that right!
This happened during China's Golden Week, during the National Day holiday travel rush.
Trains headways peaked at 40 seconds, with 1,252 high-speed trains zipping in and out.
China's railways recorded 25.2 million trips
Across the country, China's railways saw an incredible 25.2 million trips that day, thanks to the overlap of National Day and the delayed Mid-Autumn Festival.
Officials couldn't help but brag online, comparing the steady stream of trains to scrolling through short videos, faster than people could scroll through short videos.
It's a pretty cool flex for China's high-speed rail system!