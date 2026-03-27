Iran's military issued the warning

Gulf hotels housing US troops will be targeted, Iran warns

By Chanshimla Varah 04:15 pm Mar 27, 202604:15 pm

What's the story

Iran's military has issued a warning that hotels housing United States soldiers in the region are now legitimate targets in its conflict with the US and Israel. Armed forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi said on state television, "When all the Americans (forces) go into a hotel, then from our perspective that hotel becomes American." He added, "Should we just stand by and let the Americans strike us? When we respond, naturally we have to strike wherever they are."