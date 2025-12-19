Harassment and job woes: Coldplay kiss-cam HR executive breaks silence

Kristin Cabot, an HR executive who went viral for hugging her boss Andy Byron at a Coldplay concert in July, has opened up about the aftermath of the incident. Cabot was the Chief People Officer at tech company Astronomer. A clip, showing the pair hugging and swaying to the music before trying to duck out of view, quickly went viral after Coldplay frontman Chris Martin joked to the crowd: "Either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy."

Consequences Cabot's professional and personal life impacted The video of Cabot and Byron dancing at the concert went viral, leading to widespread speculation about their relationship. Within days, the internet had moved on from the incident but for Cabot, the harassment continued. She described herself as "the most maligned HR manager in HR history" after becoming a meme and facing ridicule across platforms.

Personal impact Cabot's separation and accountability Cabot was separated from her husband, who also attended the concert. In a separate interview with The New York Times, she clarified that she wasn't in a sexual relationship with Byron and they had never kissed before that night. However, she confessed to having had a "crush" on her boss and taking accountability for her actions by saying, "I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss."

Family impact Cabot's children affected by public scrutiny Cabot said her two children were too embarrassed to be picked up from school by their mother or go to sports games. She wondered if Byron faced the same level of abuse after the incident, saying, "I think as a woman, as women always do, I took the bulk of the abuse." Cabot was also subjected to body shaming and received threatening messages after the incident.