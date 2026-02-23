'He's sweating': Activists hang Andrew's arrest photo inside Paris's Louvre

The photograph, taken by Reuters photographer Phil Noble, shows Andrew in a car trying to cover his face after the arrest. The UK-based activist group hung the photo at the Louvre with a caption that read: "He's Sweating Now." This refers to Andrew's infamous 2019 Nightline interview, where he addressed Virginia Giuffre's allegations and claimed he had a medical condition preventing him from sweating.

Installation claim

The activist group claimed they had secretly installed the photograph

The activist group claimed they had secretly installed the photograph inside the Louvre, according to a report by stuff.co.nz. They shared footage of the stunt online with a caption saying, "They say 'hang it in the Louvre.' So we did." The move was part of their campaign against billionaires and their influence, using Andrew's controversial past as a focal point.