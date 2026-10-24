Italy braces for protests against rising cost of living
What's the story
Italy has ramped up security in major cities ahead of nationwide protests over the rising cost of living. The government has deployed thousands of police officers and soldiers, along with drones, to keep a close watch on the demonstrations on Saturday, EuroNews reported. In Rome alone, around 1,500 officers have been deployed, while Milan is gearing up with approximately 1,800 personnel, including municipal officers and soldiers.
Protest details
Protests expected in several cities
The protests are expected to take place in several cities, including Milan, Bologna, Genoa, Turin, Rome and Florence.
More than 30 mobilizations such as marches, sit-ins and strikes have been planned across the country.
The demonstrations come after violent incidents during protests on October 17 and 18.
In response to these incidents, authorities have prepared a security plan for both authorized and spontaneous rallies.
Security measures
Authorities to monitor social media
Drones from the State Police's 1st Flight Department and aircraft from the Carabinieri will be used for surveillance.
Security checks will be conducted at public squares and railway stations.
Authorities are also monitoring social media platforms such as Telegram, TikTok, and Instagram due to reports of online guides advising on preparing for confrontations with police.
Rome's Cybersecurity Centre is collaborating with Digos to track online activity related to the protests.
Travel advisory
US and India issue advisories
The United States mission in Italy has warned of a high risk of demonstrations in Milan and other major cities over the weekend.
It has advised people to avoid certain areas such as Piazza Duomo and major commercial streets.
Meanwhile, India has also issued an advisory for its nationals in Italy, France, and Belgium to remain vigilant amid the protests.
Political response
Meloni condemns violence, thanks security personnel
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has condemned the violence during previous demonstrations and thanked security personnel for their efforts.
She accused organized groups of exploiting demonstrations to create disorder.
While acknowledging the right to peaceful protest, she urged political opponents to condemn violence unequivocally.
"Demonstrating is a right. Setting our cities ablaze is not," she said, calling for unanimous rejection of violence.