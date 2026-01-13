'Take over your institutions...': Trump exhorts Iranian protesters

United States President Donald Trump has urged Iranian protesters to "take over your institutions" as unrest continues in the Islamic Republic. In a post on Truth Social, he stated, "help is on its way," which some interpret as a hint at possible US intervention. "Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers," he wrote. He further said he had canceled all meetings with Iranian officials until the violence against protesters stops.

Trade sanctions Trump imposes tariffs on Iran's trading partners On January 12, Trump announced a 25% tariff on Iran's trading partners. He said any country doing business with Iran would be subject to this tariff. This move particularly affects China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Iraq, as they are among Iran's main trading partners. Notably, Turkey and the UAE are close American allies. Media reports also suggest the proposed tariffs could complicate payment mechanisms and raise transaction risks for Indian exports to Iran as well.

Economic turmoil Iran's economy under severe strain amid protests Iran is facing a serious economic crisis, with the rial plummeting to over 1.4 million to the dollar. The protests, which started over currency devaluation and hyperinflation, have now spread nationwide. The government imposed a nationwide internet shutdown on January 8 and launched a crackdown on what they call "rioters and terrorists" on Saturday. According to Norway-based Iran Human Rights, at least 648 people have died in the unrest. US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency pegs the toll at 646.

Diplomatic ban EU Parliament bans Iranian diplomats amid unrest The European Parliament has banned Iranian diplomats and representatives in response to the security crackdown in Iran. EU Parliament speaker Roberta Metsola emphasized that political prisoners and those risking their lives on the streets need more coming their way. "Those who defy the dangers in the streets and the political prisoners who continue to be held need more than just solidarity," she wrote. The EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, has hinted at further sanctions against Iran.