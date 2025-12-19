Hindu man lynched, body burned over blasphemy charges in Bangladesh 

A Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, was lynched in the Mymensingh district of Bangladesh on Thursday night. The incident took place in the Dubalia Para area under Bhaluka Upazila after allegations of blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad. The police said that a mob caught Das around 9:00pm and beat him to death for allegedly insulting the Prophet.

Brutal aftermath Mob violence escalates, body burned Ripon Mia, the duty officer of Bhaluka police station, said that the mob beat Das to death and later set his body on fire. The attackers tied his body to a tree before setting it ablaze. Police officials reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and brought the situation under control.

Ongoing probe Investigation underway, no formal case registered yet The body of the victim was recovered and sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination. However, no formal case has been registered in connection with the killing so far. Duty Officer Ripon Mia said police are trying to trace the victim's family members and legal proceedings will move forward once relatives are located and a case is filed.

Rising tensions Incident heightens concerns over minority safety, mob justice The killing comes amid rising unrest in Bangladesh after student leader Sharif Osman Hadi was shot in Dhaka last Friday while campaigning for the upcoming general elections. He died in Singapore during treatment. Hadi was a prominent figure in the 2024 student uprising that led to the fall of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government.