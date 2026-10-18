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Home / News / World News / France: Limoges town hall destroyed in protests against rising costs
France: Limoges town hall destroyed in protests against rising costs
The building was inaugurated in 1883

France: Limoges town hall destroyed in protests against rising costs

By Snehil Singh
Oct 18, 2026
10:12 am
What's the story

The historic town hall of Limoges, France, was destroyed in a massive fire. The fire broke out during violent protests over rising living costs across the country. Built starting in 1873 and inaugurated in 1883, the building had withstood two World Wars but was left "largely destroyed" after Saturday's incident.

Arson allegation

Police car torched before fire broke out

Witnesses reported that masked protesters torched a police car outside the town hall before breaking windows and entering the building to ignite a fire.

The region's top official called it a "catastrophe for heritage" and condemned it as a "deliberate act by hooligans."

Firefighters were reportedly delayed in their response to control the blaze.

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Limoges town hall set ablaze, collapses

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Unrest spreads

Protests against rising living costs

The fire at Limoges town hall occurred amid nationwide protests against rising living costs and government spending.

What started as peaceful demonstrations over economic issues soon turned violent in several cities, with arson, vandalism, looting, and clashes with riot police.

Over 1,200 people were arrested during these protests and around 150 police officers were injured.

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Government response

Macron promises legal action against those responsible

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the violence and promised legal action against those responsible for attacks on public buildings and businesses.

He said, "Those who have broken, attacked the prefectures as well as businesses, looted even our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished."

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu accused some groups of hijacking the demonstrations for political ends, saying, "No-one will impose their political agenda through violence."

Widespread unrest

Protests spread across France

The protests have spread to other French cities like Lyon, where a fire broke out at the tourist office. In Bordeaux and Lille, protesters looted high-end stores.

The unrest also reached Paris, where vehicles were torched, and businesses were vandalized near Place de la République.

An estimated 550,000 people took part in demonstrations across France, with 110,000 in Paris alone, according to Interior Minister Laurent Nunez.

Protest origins

Unrest ahead of presidential election

The protests were first triggered by student-led demonstrations over poor conditions in secondary schools, including staff shortages and inadequate facilities.

They have now snowballed into a larger movement against rising living costs and housing affordability.

The unrest comes ahead of France's presidential election next April, adding to political tensions in the country.

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