France: Limoges town hall destroyed in protests against rising costs
What's the story
The historic town hall of Limoges, France, was destroyed in a massive fire. The fire broke out during violent protests over rising living costs across the country. Built starting in 1873 and inaugurated in 1883, the building had withstood two World Wars but was left "largely destroyed" after Saturday's incident.
Arson allegation
Police car torched before fire broke out
Witnesses reported that masked protesters torched a police car outside the town hall before breaking windows and entering the building to ignite a fire.
The region's top official called it a "catastrophe for heritage" and condemned it as a "deliberate act by hooligans."
Firefighters were reportedly delayed in their response to control the blaze.
Twitter Post
Limoges town hall set ablaze, collapses
🚨BREAKING: The historic Limoges town hall has just completely collapsed after far-left rioters set it on fire— Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) October 17, 2026
It was built in 1876. It survived World Wars. It did not survive modern France. pic.twitter.com/LRjxvBQ5KV
Unrest spreads
Protests against rising living costs
The fire at Limoges town hall occurred amid nationwide protests against rising living costs and government spending.
What started as peaceful demonstrations over economic issues soon turned violent in several cities, with arson, vandalism, looting, and clashes with riot police.
Over 1,200 people were arrested during these protests and around 150 police officers were injured.
Government response
Macron promises legal action against those responsible
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the violence and promised legal action against those responsible for attacks on public buildings and businesses.
He said, "Those who have broken, attacked the prefectures as well as businesses, looted even our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished."
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu accused some groups of hijacking the demonstrations for political ends, saying, "No-one will impose their political agenda through violence."
Widespread unrest
Protests spread across France
The protests have spread to other French cities like Lyon, where a fire broke out at the tourist office. In Bordeaux and Lille, protesters looted high-end stores.
The unrest also reached Paris, where vehicles were torched, and businesses were vandalized near Place de la République.
An estimated 550,000 people took part in demonstrations across France, with 110,000 in Paris alone, according to Interior Minister Laurent Nunez.
Protest origins
Unrest ahead of presidential election
The protests were first triggered by student-led demonstrations over poor conditions in secondary schools, including staff shortages and inadequate facilities.
They have now snowballed into a larger movement against rising living costs and housing affordability.
The unrest comes ahead of France's presidential election next April, adding to political tensions in the country.