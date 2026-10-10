Houthi attack at King Khalid airport kills 3, damages plane
World
Houthi attacks targeted Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, killing three people, including Saudia Airlines captain Hamoud Ali al-Kalthami, and damaging a parked plane.
The attack has already led to flight delays and cancelations, putting travel plans on hold for many.
Yemen conflict debris hits Riyadh facilities
This strike is part of the ongoing fight between Yemen's Houthi rebels and the Saudi-backed government.
Debris from intercepted missiles damaged a kindergarten and medical center in Riyadh, raising real worries about civilian safety.
With both sides stepping up attacks, even everyday activities like flying are feeling the impact.