The probe will fall under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974

Foreign drugs could become costlier in the US soon

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:22 pm Oct 22, 202501:22 pm

What's the story

The Donald Trump administration is gearing up for a new investigation into the drug pricing practices of US trading partners, as per the Financial Times. The move could lead to tariffs on imported pharmaceuticals, as Washington seeks ways to lower domestic drug prices. The probe will fall under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 and will look into whether these trading partners are underpaying for drugs.