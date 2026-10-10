Hurricane Isaias hits near Destin, Florida, leaving over 400,000 powerless
World
Hurricane Isaias hit near Destin, Florida, on Friday with winds topping 161km/h, knocking out power to more than 400,000 homes and businesses.
The storm brought the risk of flooding, storm surges, and tornadoes to the Florida panhandle and parts of Alabama and Mississippi.
Florida mobilizes about 5,000 National Guard
Warnings of a tornado threat across parts of Alabama, Georgia, the Florida Panhandle, and the Carolinas are in effect as heavy rain and strong winds move through.
Florida has called in about 5,000 National Guard troops for rescue missions.
Some areas have mandatory evacuations or curfews as officials warn of more outages and road closures.
Even though Isaias has weakened to a Category 1 storm, it is still expected to bring dangerous weather as it moves inland this week.