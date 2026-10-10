Hurricane Isaias strikes near Destin, cuts power to over 365,000
World
Hurricane Isaias made landfall near Destin, Florida, on Friday with 169km/h winds, bringing heavy rain and warnings for dangerous storm surges up to 9 feet.
The storm knocked out power for more than 365,000 customers in Florida and Alabama and forced mandatory evacuations in several counties.
Curfew is in place in Mobile, Alabama, as officials brace for more flooding.
National Guard deploys around 5,000 personnel
The National Guard has deployed around 5,000 soldiers and airmen to support emergency operations.
Residents have been busy stacking sandbags and securing their homes against the wind and rising water.
Florida's governor also warned of possible fuel shortages as the storm moves inland, so people are being urged to stay safe and look out for each other until things settle down.