Hurricane 'Melissa' intensifies to Category 5, breaks Katrina's record

Hurricane "Melissa" has intensified extremely rapidly, strengthening to a rare Category 5 with winds of 175mph (280km/h), and even stronger gusts, which has made it the strongest storm on the planet this year. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) of the United States's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed that the hurricane's minimum central pressure dropped from 909 millibars on Monday evening to 901 millibars early Tuesday, making "Melissa" more intense than Hurricane "Katrina," which had a minimum pressure of 902MB.

Impact assessment Jamaica braces for hurricane's landfall Hurricane "Melissa's" outer bands have already started hitting Jamaica, bringing strong winds and heavy rains. The NHC warned that up to 40 inches (100cm) of rain, 13 feet (4m) of storm surge, and 160mph (255km/h) sustained winds will cause "extensive infrastructure damage" that will cut off communities. Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for vulnerable coastal areas ahead of the storm's expected landfall on Tuesday morning.

Casualties and forecast Storm claims lives in Haiti, Jamaica, Dominican Republic Hurricane "Melissa" has already claimed lives in Haiti, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The storm is expected to bring life-threatening flash floods and landslides across the northern Caribbean. While Jamaica could see up to 40 inches (100cm) of rain, southern Haiti may get a foot (30cm) of rain. Parts of eastern Cuba are also likely to experience widespread flooding due to up to 25 inches (63cm) of rainfall.

Pre-landfall preparations Emergency responders clear fallen trees, landslides In Jamaica, emergency responders have already reported fallen trees, landslides, and downed power lines across the island. Jamaican minister Robert Morgan said, "We've removed impediments... reopened all but one roads that have been blocked." Despite over 800 shelters being prepared across Jamaica, only 76 are currently occupied, with around 970 people taking refuge there, minister Desmond McKenzie said.

Regional effects Cuba, Bahamas next in hurricane's path After hitting Jamaica, Hurricane "Melissa" is predicted to hit Cuba as a major hurricane late Tuesday or early Wednesday. The storm will also affect parts of the Bahamas and nearby regions. A hurricane warning is in effect for the southeastern and central Bahamas, while a tropical storm warning has been issued for the Turks and Caicos Islands due to expected powerful wind gusts within 36 hours.

Severity How strong is "Melissa" At 11:30 IST, the NHC recorded a pressure of 901 millibars for Hurricane "Melissa." In general, the lower the pressure, the stronger the storm. Nevertheless, there have been stronger storms in the Atlantic Ocean Basin. Hurricanes "Milton," "Dorian," and "Irma" each had stronger maximum sustained winds than Melissa. However, it was Hurricane "Allen" in 1980, which was the strongest reliably measured top wind speeds of 190mph (305km/h).