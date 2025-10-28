Venezuela claims CIA plot foiled, slams US warship deployment

Venezuela has accused the United States of intensifying its military presence in the Caribbean region, claiming that Washington is trying to destabilize President Nicolas Maduro's government. The accusations came after a US warship, USS Gravely, a guided missile destroyer, docked in Trinidad and Tobago. Venezuelan authorities claim to have dismantled a CIA-financed plot to attack this ship and blame Caracas for it.

Diplomatic tensions Maduro suspends gas deal with Trinidad and Tobago The arrival of USS Gravely has been termed a "provocation" by Caracas, which accused the US "aimed at provoking a war in the Caribbean." In response, President Maduro suspended a gas agreement with Trinidad and Tobago, accusing Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar of turning her country into an "aircraft carrier of the American empire against Venezuela."

Foiled plot CIA-backed attack plot claims Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello claimed that four people were arrested in connection with the alleged CIA-backed attack on USS Gravely, although he did not provide any details. The US has not confirmed these allegations. However, President Donald Trump has authorized CIA operations in Venezuela and hinted at possible ground strikes as part of his military campaign against drug traffickers in the Caribbean.

Escalating tensions US bombers fly over Caribbean near Venezuela Tensions escalated further as two US B-1B bombers flew over the Caribbean near Venezuela. This was the third such show of force in recent weeks. Earlier missions included a B-1B sortie last week and a B-52 flight earlier this month, indicating Washington's willingness to increase pressure on Maduro's government.