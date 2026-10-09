IDF confirms killing 2 Hamas terrorists in Gaza City
The Israeli military, known as the IDF, confirmed it killed two Hamas terrorists in airstrikes on Gaza City this week.
Muhammad Yazji, who was involved in holding Israeli hostages Emily Damari, Romi Gonen, and Matan Angrest, was targeted first.
The next day, another strike killed Muhammad Gamal from a different Hamas battalion.
IDF used precision strikes and surveillance
Muhammad Yazji, a Hamas commander in Hamas's Shati Battalion, and Muhammad Gamal, a terrorist who fought in Hamas's Daraj-Tuffah Battalion, were reportedly planning new attacks against Israelis despite an ongoing ceasefire.
The IDF said it used precision strikes and surveillance to avoid civilian harm.
These actions are part of Israel's continued efforts to prevent further violence and keep threats in check, even while its troops remain stationed in Gaza.