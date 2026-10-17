Imran being forced into exile deal: Pakistani opposition leader

Achakzai's comments come amid rising political tensions over Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder who is still incarcerated.

His remarks also echo the circumstances of Sharif and Bhutto's exiles in the past.

Sharif was ousted and imprisoned after a military coup, leaving Pakistan under a deal brokered by Saudi and Lebanese leaders.

On the other hand, Bhutto went into self-imposed exile after her party lost the 1997 elections.