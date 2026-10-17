Imran being forced into exile deal: Pakistani opposition leader
What's the story
Pakistani opposition leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai has claimed that former Prime Minister Imran Khan is being forced into an exile deal similar to those of Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto. The Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chairman made the statement at a press conference at the Peshawar High Court on Friday. He accused the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of being involved in such political arrangements.
Historical context
Achakzai's remarks reflect past political exiles
Achakzai's comments come amid rising political tensions over Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder who is still incarcerated.
His remarks also echo the circumstances of Sharif and Bhutto's exiles in the past.
Sharif was ousted and imprisoned after a military coup, leaving Pakistan under a deal brokered by Saudi and Lebanese leaders.
On the other hand, Bhutto went into self-imposed exile after her party lost the 1997 elections.
Prisoner rights
Achakzai demands end to restrictions on prisoners
During the press conference, Achakzai also slammed restrictions on prisoners' access to meetings.
He called for changes to what he called a "wrong amendment."
He demanded that parliament be empowered and an independent commission be formed to ensure transparent elections.
"Nowhere in the world is a prisoner denied meetings," he said, according to Dawn, arguing political disputes can't be resolved without empowering parliament.
Political unrest
TTAP leaders slam imposition of governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Tehreek-i-Tahafuz-Ayin-i-Pakistan (TTAP) leaders Sardar Akhtar Mengal and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas were also present at the press conference.
Mengal questioned the imposition of governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on terrorism grounds and alleged displacement of elected representatives.
Abbas criticized the situation, saying: "You cannot run a country, yet you have occupied a province."
Separately, TTAP leaders challenged the governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Peshawar High Court.
Legal challenge
TTAP challenges governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at court
The petitioners sought to declare the October 11 proclamation under Articles 232(1) and 234 unconstitutional. They argued that the constitutional conditions for imposing such measures were not met or exceeded the powers.
The legal challenge adds to the opposition's campaign against federal intervention in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Achakzai seeks to unite opposition parties over constitutional issues, political rights, and negotiations with the government.