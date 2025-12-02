Imran Khan's sister finally allowed to meet him in jail

Uzma Khanum, sister of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan , was granted permission to meet him at Adiala Jail on Tuesday, Pakistani outlet The Dawn reported. The meeting comes amid rumors about Khan's health and his family's demands for proof of life. The meeting took place as supporters of the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) party protested outside the Islamabad High Court and Adiala Jail over restrictions on visitation rights.

Access restrictions Family members and PTI leaders denied access to Imran Khan For days, Khan's family members and senior PTI leaders have alleged that they were denied access to him for weeks. His son, Kasim Khan, said his father has been held in solitary confinement in a "death cell with zero transparency." He added that there has been no contact or proof of life from his father. According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, no one has been allowed to meet Khan or his wife, Bushra Bibi, since October 27th.

Gagged meeting Meeting under strict gag order, concerns over mass mobilization Previously, sources close to Imran Khan told CNN-News18 that Uzma and a vetted lawyer would be allowed to meet him under a strict gag order. Pakistan fears any information about Khan's condition could lead to mass mobilization, similar to the unrest after his arrest on May 9, 2023. Protests erupted across the country in May 2023 after security forces arrested Khan during his appearance at the High Court on charges of corruption, allegations he called politically motivated.

Protest Protests were planned On Tuesday, his supporters planned protests, demanding access to him, prompting the government to impose Section 144 in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, banning public gatherings. The order prohibits all forms of assemblies, gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, processions, demonstrations, jalsas, dharnas, and protests of five or more people. It also bans the carrying of weapons, spikes, laden batons, sling shots, ball bearings, petrol bombs, improvised explosives, or any other instrument that could be used for violence.