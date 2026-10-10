India accuses Pakistan at UN of politicizing nuclear weapons
India has openly criticized Pakistan at the United Nations for treating nuclear weapons like just another tool in politics.
Speaking on October 9, Anmol Sher Singh Bedi, Senior Adviser (Disarmament) at the Permanent Mission of India to the Conference on Disarmament, Geneva, said this attitude ramps up risks and made it clear that India won't be rattled by nuclear threats.
Anmol Bedi reiterates Kashmir is Indian
Bedi's comments came right after Pakistan brought up Jammu and Kashmir.
He firmly repeated that Kashmir is part of India, called on Pakistan to leave "illegally occupied territories," and highlighted how India responds strongly to terrorism, including referencing Operation Sindoor after last year's Pahalgam attack.
Bedi wrapped up by saying that "Nuclear weapons must not be treated as routine instruments of statecraft" and that "India has always stood for peace and continues to seek peace with one and with all."