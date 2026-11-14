UNGA passes pro-Palestine draft resolution with India's support
What's the story
India has voted in favor of a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) draft resolution that reaffirms the rights of the Palestinian people over their natural resources. The resolution was proposed by Uruguay and was passed by the 193-member United Nations General Assembly, with 150 votes in favor, seven against, and 11 abstentions, on November 11, 2026. It calls for Israel to stop exploiting these resources and highlights that Israeli settlements violate international law.
Environmental concerns
Resolution calls for an end to Israeli settlers harming environment
The resolution also calls for an end to actions by Israeli settlers that harm the environment.
This includes the dumping of waste materials in occupied territories and destruction of vital infrastructure such as water pipelines and sewage networks in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan.
It further demands a halt to demolitions and confiscations of Palestinian homes, agricultural lands, and water wells.
Reconstruction efforts
Emphasis on reconstruction and development projects in the Gaza Strip
The UNGA resolution also emphasizes the need for reconstruction and development projects, particularly in the Gaza Strip. It calls for support for necessary efforts to advance these projects.
The resolution was supported by 150 UN member states, including India, while seven countries, including Israel and the United States, voted against it.
Eleven nations abstained from voting on this draft resolution.