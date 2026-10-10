India rejects Pakistan's Kashmir claims at United Nations, MP Mewar
India has publicly pushed back after Pakistan brought up the Kashmir issue at the United Nations.
MP Mahima Kumari Mewar called out Pakistan for using the U.N. to spread "falsehoods" about Jammu and Kashmir and pointed to Islamabad's record of military rule and backing terrorism.
She urged Pakistan to stop human rights abuses in areas it controls.
India says Jammu and Kashmir integral
India firmly stated that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of its territory, especially after Pakistan tried to raise concerns at a U.N. committee.
Mewar accused Pakistan of cracking down on civilian protests in its occupied regions.
She also made it clear: "country like Pakistan, with an "established" record of military dictatorship, sham elections, incarceration of popular elected leaders, religious extremism and sponsoring terrorism as an instrument of state policy should, in future, refrain from "preaching homilies" at this platform."