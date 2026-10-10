India tells Pakistan at UN nuclear weapons not bargaining chips
India pushed back against Pakistan at the United Nations, saying nuclear weapons shouldn't be used as bargaining chips.
Anmol Sher Singh Bedi, Senior Adviser (Disarmament) at the Permanent Mission of India to the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, made it clear that these are not tools for everyday politics.
This came after Pakistan brought up Kashmir during a debate on international security.
India's Bedi reaffirms Jammu and Kashmir
Bedi also repeated that Jammu and Kashmir are firmly part of India.
He criticized Pakistan for trying to stir up trouble and pointed to India's strong response after the Pahalgam attack as proof of its commitment to fighting terrorism.
Bedi wrapped up by warning that relying on nuclear threats only raises risks and said, "if there is no accountability for reckless actions, then peace rarely becomes a pause between crises," and "We urge all states and all responsible suppliers to exercise the highest degree of vigilance, not because of India, but for their own security."