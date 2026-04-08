India welcomes US-Iran ceasefire; calls for 'unimpeded' navigation in Hormuz
What's the story
India has welcomed the United States-Iran ceasefire agreement, calling for "unimpeded freedom of navigation" through the Strait of Hormuz. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it hopes the truce will lead to lasting peace in West Asia. "As we have continuously advocated earlier, de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict," the MEA stressed.
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Ministry of External Affairs says, "We welcome the ceasefire reached and hope that it will lead to a lasting peace in West Asia. As we have continuously advocated earlier, de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict. The… pic.twitter.com/p4QDf17oEI— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2026
Tensions ease
Ceasefire agreed upon after weeks of rising tensions
The two-week ceasefire agreement was reached between Iran, the United States after weeks of rising tensions that threatened a wider regional conflict. US President Donald Trump called Iran's 10-point proposal a "workable basis" for negotiations but stipulated that the ceasefire depended on Iran's complete, immediate, and safe opening of Hormuz. Before the truce deal, Trump had suggested wiping out an "entire civilization" if no deal was reached before his deadline.
Ongoing conflict
Israel's Netanyahu says Iran ceasefire doesn't include Hezbollah
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel supports the ceasefire with Iran but clarified it doesn't include the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel's military confirmed it continues operations against Hezbollah. A senior Israeli official said the US is likely to demand Iran's nuclear material and missile capabilities be removed during negotiations, which are seen as shared strategic goals between Washington and Tel Aviv.
Global response
Ceasefire met with cautious optimism internationally
Internationally, the ceasefire has been met with cautious optimism. China said it would continue to play a "constructive role" toward peace and welcomed mediation efforts by Pakistan and others. European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called the ceasefire "a step back from the brink," while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stressed negotiations must ensure civilian protection and prevent a wider energy crisis.